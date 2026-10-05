Karnataka SIR: Over 43.5 Lakh notices delivered, 91,278 form 7 applications received

According to data released by the CEO’s office, 43,82,313 notices have been generated across Karnataka. Of these, 43,55,818 have been delivered, while 26,495 are yet to be delivered, taking the delivery rate to 99.40 per cent. (File)

More than 43.5 lakh notices have been delivered to electors in Karnataka as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 91,278 Form 7 applications received between June 16 and October 4, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar said on Monday.

The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the “No Mapping” and “Anomalies” categories during the electoral roll revision exercise.

Anbukkumar said no voter has been deleted from the electoral roll so far, and clarified that the filing of an objection does not automatically result in deletion.

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“Just because objections have been filed, no name has been deleted so far from the electoral roll,” he said at a press conference.