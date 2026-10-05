Karnataka SIR: Over 43.5 Lakh notices delivered, 91,278 form 7 applications received

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More than 43.5 lakh notices have been delivered to electors in Karnataka as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 91,278 Form 7 applications received between June 16 and October 4, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar said on Monday.
The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the “No Mapping” and “Anomalies” categories during the electoral roll revision exercise.
Anbukkumar said no voter has been deleted from the electoral roll so far, and clarified that the filing of an objection does not automatically result in deletion.
“Just because objections have been filed, no name has been deleted so far from the electoral roll,” he said at a press conference.
He said objections would be examined by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who would take necessary action according to law.
On applications seeking deletion of names through Form 7, Anbukkumar said the ERO is required to issue a notice and conduct a hearing before taking any decision.
“The officer has to call both the objector and the voter for the hearing. The officer has to verify the documents. Only after that, once the officer is convinced, a decision can be taken whether to delete or not to delete,” he said, referring to the procedure under Sections 16 to 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The CEO said no case had been registered by his office so far.
According to data released by the CEO’s office, 43,82,313 notices have been generated across Karnataka. Of these, 43,55,818 have been delivered, while 26,495 are yet to be delivered, taking the delivery rate to 99.40 per cent.
Of the notices delivered, hearings have been completed in 36,89,063 cases, or 84.69 per cent. Hearings in 6,66,755 cases remain pending.
The CEO’s office said that of the 91,278 Form 7 applications received between June 16 and October 4, none related to objections to proposed inclusion.
Form 7 is used to file an objection to the proposed inclusion or seek deletion of a name from the existing electoral roll.
During the same period, the state received 9,10,732 Form 6 applications, 4,677 Form 6A applications and 11,98,484 Form 8 applications. The total number of applications received across these categories stood at 22,05,171.
Bidar recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications at 5,953, followed by Shivamogga with 5,936 and Dakshina Kannada with 5,534.
The CEO’s office said the last hearing would be conducted on October 12, while October 22 is the last date for disposal of claims and objections and the notice phase.
As on October 5, Karnataka had 4,50,29,916 electors on its electoral roll, comprising 2.23 crore male, 2.26 crore female and 2,863 transgender electors.
The CEO’s office said that, following requests from registered and recognised political parties, lists of persons who have been issued notices under the “No Mapping” and “Anomalies” categories have been published on the CEO’s website.
It also said EROs had been directed to take action according to law against applicants who knowingly make false statements or declarations in Form 6, Form 6A, Form 7 or Form 8. Such action would follow an inquiry under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and would be in accordance with Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
The CEO’s office also clarified that some electors may find that their Part Number and Serial Number have changed in the draft electoral roll because of the rationalisation of polling stations and re-serialisation of electors.
Electors unable to locate their names in the same part where they were previously registered have been advised to search using their EPIC number on the Election Commission’s voter portal or through the ECINET mobile application.
–With PTI Inputs
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