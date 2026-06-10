Ahead of Karnataka SIR, Congress seeks printed copies of 2002 electoral rolls from EC

Reports of mass voter deletions in other states during SIR had set the alarm bells ringing for the Congress unit in Karnataka. (PTI File Photo)

Days before the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, the state Congress unit has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide printed copies of the 2002 electoral rolls.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer on June 8, Ramesh Babu, MLC and Chairman of the KPCC Media and Communication Department, requested three sets of documents.

The first was the electoral rolls of 2002 for all Assembly constituencies in the state; the latest Assembly-wise electoral rolls as of 2025, “including all supplements, additions, deletions and corrections published up to date”; and instructions, guidelines, and notifications issued regarding the SIR process.