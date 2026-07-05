Why Bengaluru citizen groups and JD(S) are sounding alarm over SIR verification drive

My Vote, My Right's recent survey on the SIR revealed low awareness of the process among respondents in Bengaluru (File photo).

With the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process officially underway in Karnataka, the Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and prominent Bengaluru-based citizen groups have raised separate alarms about alleged procedural violations and systemic flaws in the ongoing voter roll verification drive.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, senior JD(S) leaders, including MLA C B Suresh Babu and Yuva Janata Dal president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, flagged severe irregularities, specifically citing the Ramanagara constituency in the Bengaluru South district.

They alleged that instead of carrying out mandatory door-to-door visits, booth-level officers (BLOs) were observed operating en masse from a centralised Assembly hall on Thursday, distributing and receiving official verification forms directly from voters.