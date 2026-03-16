Karnataka Speaker Khader adjourns Assembly over Govt’s failure to answer MLAs’ questions: ‘How can House be run?’

U T Khader recalled asking the Government five times to rectify the issue and submit answers. (File photo)

In a major loss of face for Karnataka’s Congress Government, Assembly Speaker UT Khader adjourned the House on Monday displeased that MLAs’ questions were not being answered on time. He also pulled up the Government for ignoring his multiple directions to answer questions raised during the ongoing budget session.

It was the first time in the state’s history that the Speaker had adjourned the Assembly voicing displeasure at the Government’s failure to answer MLAs’ questions.

On Monday, only 84 of the 230 unstarred questions asked of departments such as revenue, housing, public works, and animal husbandry elicited written answers in the House.