Karnataka BJP to boycott Assembly Speaker poll, fields Council chief candidate

The Opposition BJP said on Thursday that it would boycott the election to pick the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, even as it and the JD(S) nominated a candidate for the Legislative Council chairperson post despite lacking the numbers in the Upper House. Both polls will be held on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the BJP was boycotting the election because the Congress high command had already announced the Speaker’s name in a letter.

“The House has sovereignty and the MLAs have the right. But the Congress party has unconstitutionally mentioned the name of the Speaker to be selected on its letterhead. The fake Gandhi family of Delhi has usurped the sovereignty of the House. A new tradition of announcing the Speaker’s name on the party list has been started. Even though the Speaker should be elected by the House, he has been elected by the party itself. This is an anti-democratic policy,” the BJP leader said.