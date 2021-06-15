Rains wreak havoc in south Karnataka; red alert in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada districts

A view of Ullal beach as monsoon approaches the city, in Mangaluru, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal and interior parts of south Karnataka on Tuesday, warning of widespread rainfall due to the southwest monsoon. The alert has been sounded for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

IMD Bengaluru Centre Head C S Patil said, “Low pressure had developed over Jharkhand and its neighbourhoods, while a trough ran from East Central Arabian Sea to south Konkan. There was another low-pressure zone near the Karnataka coast. Due to its influence, heavy rainfall has been predicted in the coastal areas.”

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the two districts on June 16 and 17, and a yellow alert on June 18.

On June 17, an orange alert has been issued for Shivamogga, Kodagu, Gadag and Haveri districts.

On Monday, Panambur, Kutta and Bhagamandala received the highest rainfall (9 cm), followed by Mangaluru and Agumbe (8 cm).

Meanwhile, north Karnataka experienced scattered rains on Monday. Bengaluru city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.

Heavy rain in the last two days has affected livelihoods in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts. These districts have reported incidents of trees being uprooted, damage to houses and electric polls, and loss of mobile network.

Maravoor bridge in Mangaluru that connects to the Mangaluru International airport developed a crack due to heavy rains last night.

“Keeping in mind the safety of people, vehicular movement has stopped on the bridge. Traffic is diverted to two alternative routes. Those who want to go to other side of the Marvoor bridge from Kavoor can either use the Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route,” said N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.

Karnataka: Maravoor bridge in Mangaluru that connects to the @mlrairport developed a crack due to heavy rain that lashed on the night of Tuesday. (1/2) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/0zzhzSwL78 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 15, 2021

The incessant showers have led to a significant rise in the water levels of Kumaradhara and Netravathi rivers in Dakshina Kannada district, and Kavery river in Kodagu.

According to the Kodagu district administration, the water level in Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala district has gone up considerably. The rains and strong winds have also brought down trees and electricity poles leaving several areas in darkness.

Many parts of the Mumbai Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) regions also experienced light showers on Monday and Tuesday morning.