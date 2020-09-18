Karnataka: South Western Railway to operate 3 pairs of clone trains

The clone trains will be in addition to the regular special trains and occasional Shramik Specials that are already in operation.

Two days after Railways announced running of twenty pairs of clone trains from September 21 to accommodate the rush on certain routes, the South Western Railway(SWR) on Friday announced three among them to operate connecting places in Karnataka to other parts of the country.

According to SWR officials, six such trains (three pairs) will be operated between Goa and Delhi, Karnataka-Bihar, and Karnataka-Delhi. The clone trains will be in addition to the regular special trains and occasional Shramik Specials that are already in operation.

The trains planned are as follows:

*Train No.06509/06510 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur – KSR Bengaluru special Weekly Express:

Beginning September 21, the train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 8 am on Mondays to reach Danapur (Bihar) at 8 am on Wednesdays. On its return services on the same route, scheduled to commence on September 23, the train will depart from Danapur at 6.10 pm on Wednesdays to reach Bengaluru at 6.20 pm on Fridays.

The train will have stoppages at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn and Ara Junction in both directions.

*Train No.06523/06524 Yesvantpur – H. Nizamuddin – Yesantpur Special Bi-weekly Express:

With the first service of this clone train scheduled to begin on September 23,

the train is scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur at 1.55 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays to reach H. Nizamuddin (Delhi) at 1.20 pm on Fridays and Mondays respectively.

On its return journey, scheduled to begin operations from September 26, the train will depart from H. Nizamuddin at 7 am on Saturdays and Tuesdays to reach Yesvantpur at 4.20 am on Mondays and Thursday respectively.

The train will have stoppages at Arsikere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune, Manmad, Bhusaval, Bhopal, and Jhansi in both directions.

*Train No.07379/07380 Vasco-da-Gama – H. Nizamuddin – Vascodagama Special Weekly Express:

Beginning September 25, the train will leave Vasco-da-Gama station (Goa) at 12.30 pm on Fridays to reach H. Nizamuddin (Delhi) at 4.20 am on Sundays. On its return services on the same route, scheduled to commence on September 27, the train will depart from H. Nizamuddin at 1 pm on Sundays to reach Vasco-da-Gama at 4.45 am on Tuesdays.

The train will have stoppages at Madagaon, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Agra Cantt in both directions.

SWR officials added that the clone trains will comprise 12 three-tier AC coaches 4 three-tier second class sleeper coaches and two Break Luggage and Generator Cars (Total: 18 LHB Coaches) equipped with Humsafar rakes. “The fare will be charged as that of Humsafar Express,” officials added.

