Karnataka: Soon, separate guidelines for hostel students and Covid clusters, says CM

Separate guidelines will be issued for student hostels and Covid clusters as a part of the Covid-19 management in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday.

He said, “Guidelines for the hostels will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, making double dose of vaccines compulsory for the ones engaged in cooking food and setting up isolation rooms.”

He further said, “Details have been obtained from the expert committee on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and Omicron, the new variant. Considering the present positivity rate, there is no need to panic. But the committee has advised us to maintain caution.”

The precautions and guidelines at the border areas of the state will continue and action has been taken to ensure double dose vaccination and RT-PCR tests of students from Kerala, the Chief Minister said.

On night curfew and other restrictions on Christmas and New Year, Bommai said, “An appropriate decision will be taken next week after taking stock of the situation and holding consultations.”

TAC says nothing to worry about Omicron developments: Bommai

Bommai said there is “nothing to worry about” the pandemic situation in the state over the detection of a few cases of Covid-19 with the new Omicron variant.

TAC says ‘nothing to worry’ on #Omicron developments, #Karnataka CM Bommai says after cabinet meeting in #Bengaluru. He added that the Health Minister has suggested to continue special vaccination drives to enhance coverage among those eligible for #CovidVaccines. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/83WCM0j6mm — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) December 9, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting in Bengaluru, Bommai said the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had apprised the state government about the situation.

“TAC Chairman Dr Sudarshan told us there is nothing to worry,” he said in response to questions on Omicron concerns in the state. Bommai added Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar suggested continuing special vaccination drives to enhance coverage among those from the eligible population.

373 new cases, four more deaths linked to Covid-19

Karnataka recorded 373 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as four deaths were also reported.

#Karnataka reports 373 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.31%. 4 more deaths reported from across state, 292 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/dZpRzt5kM6 — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 9, 2021

As many as 292 persons were discharged, taking the total number to 29,53,857. The bulletin added there are 7,332 active cases in the state and the total number of cases and deaths stand at 29,99,471 and 38,253, respectively.

The positivity rate stands at 0.31 per cent against 1,18,227 tests, while the case fatality rate is currently at 1.07 per cent.

On the 327th day since the inoculation drive against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 this year, 2,41,239 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Karnataka first among major states in terms of coverage of first dose of vaccine: Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Thursday said the state has moved up to the “first position among major states in the country” in terms of first-dose vaccination coverage against Covid-19.

He explained that the state surpassed Gujarat on December 8 (Wednesday) with 94.38 per cent of its adult population being inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “While 4,89,16,000 are adults in Karnataka, 4,61,69,277 first doses of the vaccine have been administered as on December 8,” he said.

Later, in a tweet, Sudhakar shared statistics to indicate Gujarat (94.37 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (93.77 per cent) are trailing behind the state in the second and third positions, respectively.