Karnataka: SLN engineering college student wins 16 gold medals, breaks previous VTU record

Bushra Mateen, a civil engineering student of SLN College of Engineering, Raichur, won 16 gold medals at the 21st annual convocation ceremony of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Thursday. Bushra thus set a record for the most number of gold medals by a student in VTU’s history to date, overhauling the previous tally of 13.

Bushra topped among all institutes of the VTU with an aggregate cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 9.73. She is also the first-rank holder in the civil engineering branch as well as in the women’s category.

She won the Shri SG Balekundri gold medal, JNU University gold medal, VTU gold medal, RN Shetty gold medal among others. She won two cash prizes too.

‘My father is a civil engineer and so is my elder brother. I got my inspiration from them. My family has been supportive of my choices, from taking up the course to choosing the college, they agreed with my choices and interest. My father wanted me to study medicine, but he was equally supportive when I told him about civil engineering. It involves visiting sites, practical and labour work that can challenge a girl’s capabilities but I always believed in my strength. This branch is not restricted to private companies but also has government jobs and my goal is to prepare for the UPSC now,” said Bushra.

“I always referred to textbooks as it increased my knowledge and prepared me for a competitive environment. I believed in God and never compared myself to others. I believe nothing is impossible to achieve if you have self-confidence and determination,” added Bushra who also expressed her gratitude towards the faculty of SLN College of Engineering for guiding her throughout the degree.