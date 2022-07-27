Karnataka: Slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker questioned Congress over Rajasthan tailor’s beheading

Slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru had written a Facebook post about Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in Rajasthan last month allegedly for supporting Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended over her remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

Nettaru, 32, was hacked to death around 9.30 pm Tuesday while closing his poultry shop at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district’s Sullia taluka.

In the Facebook post on June 29, Nettaru wrote about Kanhaiya’s murder and his killers’ threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Questioning former Congress information technology cell head Ramya Divya Spandana and others, the Yuva Morcha worker wrote in Kannada, “Where are you when a poor tailor was beheaded for supporting nationalist sentiments, and their next target is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Where are you? Did your voice die because of burning? This death has taken place in a state that is ruled by the Congress. Don’t you show mercy to a poor tailor’s life.”

In the Facebook post on June 29, Nettaru wrote about Kanhaiya’s murder and his killers’ threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo) In the Facebook post on June 29, Nettaru wrote about Kanhaiya’s murder and his killers’ threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo)

Earlier, speaking to the media after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that director-general of police Praveen Sood was in touch with the Kerala police. “We have taken 10 people into custody and teams are in Kerala for further probe. We are ready to hand over the case to the NIA if required,” he added.

The Bellare police are now looking at the possibility of Nettaru having been killed in retaliation for the murder of Kerala youth Masood B, who was attacked on the night of July 19 and succumbed to injuries on July 20. A daily-wage earner from Kasaragod, Masood was staying with his grandfather at Kalanje in Bellare for a month. He was allegedly invited to a reconciliatory meeting by a local gang over a physical fight he had with a local a few days earlier.