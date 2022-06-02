scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Karnataka: Six students suspended for wearing hijab despite Mangalore University order

Government First Grade College in Uppinangady in Dakshin Kannada district takes the action after boys associated with right-wing outfits object to the Muslim girls wearing headscarves in class.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 2, 2022 10:41:58 pm
Mandal politics, Maharashtra, Caste bias, Caste census, caste politics, casteism, Mandal politics, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsEarlier, Mangalore University had issued an advisory after a syndicate meeting, making uniform compulsory and asking students to remove the hijab before entering classrooms.

Six female students of Government First Grade College in Uppinangady in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka were on Thursday suspended for wearing headscarves to class.

The action against the students of the college affiliated to Mangalore University was taken after repeated warnings, according to the college authorities. The principal decided to suspend the Muslim girls after holding a meeting with lecturers of the college.

Earlier, Mangalore University had issued an advisory after a syndicate meeting, making uniform compulsory and asking students to remove the hijab before entering classrooms. The students had approached the district’s deputy commissioner to seek permission to wear the religious headgear but to no avail.

A lecturer from the college said, “The girls continued to wear uniform shawls as headscarves even after the university issued the advisory banning the hijab in classrooms. Some boys associated with right-wing organisations objected to the girls wearing headscarves to class every day. To bring the situation under control, the principal consulted all the teachers about sending them home”.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...Premium
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...
The cultural wrath against Amber Heard sets a scary precedentPremium
The cultural wrath against Amber Heard sets a scary precedent
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?Premium
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?
More Premium Stories >>

The lecturer said the girls were suspended for two days “so that the problem is not blown out of proportion”. “They will be back on Monday to resume their classes. We will provide them remedial classes to compensate for the losses,” the lecturer said.

More from Bangalore

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement