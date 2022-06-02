Karnataka: Six students suspended for wearing hijab despite Mangalore University order

Six female students of Government First Grade College in Uppinangady in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka were on Thursday suspended for wearing headscarves to class.

The action against the students of the college affiliated to Mangalore University was taken after repeated warnings, according to the college authorities. The principal decided to suspend the Muslim girls after holding a meeting with lecturers of the college.

Earlier, Mangalore University had issued an advisory after a syndicate meeting, making uniform compulsory and asking students to remove the hijab before entering classrooms. The students had approached the district’s deputy commissioner to seek permission to wear the religious headgear but to no avail.

A lecturer from the college said, “The girls continued to wear uniform shawls as headscarves even after the university issued the advisory banning the hijab in classrooms. Some boys associated with right-wing organisations objected to the girls wearing headscarves to class every day. To bring the situation under control, the principal consulted all the teachers about sending them home”.

The lecturer said the girls were suspended for two days “so that the problem is not blown out of proportion”. “They will be back on Monday to resume their classes. We will provide them remedial classes to compensate for the losses,” the lecturer said.