Fake ICU drugs seizure: Karnataka sets up 6-member SIT to probe statewide racket

A day after the raid, Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader had said the unlicensed repacking and relabelling unit was part of a nationwide racket. (Representational image)

The Karnataka Government on Thursday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take over the investigation into the alleged spurious drug racket uncovered in Bengaluru South district, with Joint Commissioner of Police (West) C Vamshikrishna appointed as its head.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, according to a government order.

The team was constituted following the seizure of spurious and allegedly relabelled medicines worth Rs 4.91 crore from an unlicensed repacking and relabelling unit at a farmhouse near Bidadi during a raid on Tuesday evening.

Officials found that lower-cost and generic medicines from other states were refilled into new vials and relabelled at the farmhouse to mimic expensive brands and imported drugs. They also seized 30 boxes of expired medicines, leading to suspicion that the expired drugs were being reintegrated into the supply chain.