Karnataka SIR: 43.8 lakh voters to get notices from August 24

As many as 43.8 lakh voters in Karnataka are expected to receive notices from the Election Commission of India during the next phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The notice phase/disposal of objections and claims phase will start on August 24 – the day when draft electoral rolls are published- and will last till October 22.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, had mapped 5.54 crore voters for the SIR exercise in the state, of which 1.07 crore were marked under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Other (ASDDO) category. They will not be part of the draft electoral roll.

Of the remaining 4.46 cr, 20.35 lakh voters are classified as ‘Electors with Anomalies’ and 23.45 lakh voters are under ‘No Mapping’ category. Notices will be served to both sets of voters during the next phase.

Electors with anomalies or logical discrepancies fall under nine categories. They are, age gap under 15 years between a parent and their progeny, age gap over 50 years between a progeny and their parent, age gap of under 40 years between an elector and their grandparent, different father’s name recorded between the current electoral roll and the last SIR, age gap under 9 months between siblings (progenies), high progeny count consisting of 6 or more children, invalid parent mapping where a parent is marked ‘INVALID’ in the current electoral roll which made all mapped progeny records anomalous, different self name recorded between the current electoral roll and the last SIR and different father’s name recorded for the individual between the current roll and the last SIR. Those under ‘No Mapping’ are voters who were either not present during the last SIR or are not progeny of voters in the last SIR.

More than half of the notices served will be for voters from four electoral districts comprising Bengaluru Urban. In BBMP North district, of the 12.8 lakh voters set to be included in the draft roll, 6.13 lakh (47.89 per cent) will receive notices. In BBMP Central, where 10.29 lakh voters are in the draft roll, 4.29 lakh (41.72 per cent) will receive notices. Similarly, 41.07 per cent of voters in the Bangalore Urban electoral district and 38.43 per cent in the BBMP South district are expected to receive notices.

Among the 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru, notices will be served to more than 50 per cent of voters in four constituencies – CV Raman Nagar (where 60.34 per cent of the voters included in the draft roll will receive notices), KR Puram (58.61 per cent), Bangalore South (54.57 per cent) and Shantinagar (53.14 per cent). Govindarajanagar will have the lowest percentage of voters receiving notices during the next phase of SIR, at 29.17 per cent.

The high number of notices is expected to further trim the city’s electoral rolls. After the enumeration phase, the total number of voters in Bengaluru shrunk by almost half, as 49.42 lakh of the 1.03 cr voters mapped in the city were flagged under ASDDO.