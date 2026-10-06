‘Police stations have become Congress stations’: Karnataka BJP slams Form 7 FIRs

An Opposition delegation petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking protection from police cases, even as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleged that the BJP distributed pre-printed Form 7s.

Written by: Akram M
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 04:31 PM IST
Karnataka SIR Form 7 row Opposition GovernorAn NDA delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (Photo: X/R Ashoka).
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A fierce political war of words erupted Tuesday between the ruling Congress and the Opposition parties, the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The conflict centres on a spate of police complaints and FIRs registered against people who submitted Form 7s in bulk, which the Congress claims is a deliberate tactic to disenfranchise genuine voters.

On Tuesday, a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, accusing the state government of weaponising law enforcement agencies to target their workers.

“Police stations have become Congress stations,” BJP’s Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told reporters after meeting the Governor. The delegation alleged that false criminal cases were being slapped on BJP and JD(S) workers across the state to harass them during the electoral roll exercise.

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The memorandum, similar to a petition submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka a day earlier, urged the Governor to direct the state government to safeguard citizens filing objections via Form 7 and ensure that “false, unwarranted FIRs” are not registered against party workers.

The delegation highlighted several fresh police actions, including an FIR registered at the Jayanagar police station on Monday evening following a complaint by former Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy over bulk Form 7 submissions in her constituency.

‘Crooked politics’: CM Shivakumar accuses Opposition of manipulation

Hitting back at the NDA allies, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rejected the charges of government overreach and accused the BJP leadership of attempting to manipulate electoral data.

“BJP leaders should not indulge in such crooked politics. They should win elections democratically. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should not be misused to tamper with the electoral rolls,” CM Shivakumar said.

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Shivakumar pointed out that senior BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, had publicly admitted to submitting nearly 25,000 Form 7 applications. He noted that widespread misuse of Form 7 had been uncovered across multiple constituencies, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Sringeri, Jayanagar, and Ballari.

Explained | Behind Form 7, deletion but only after probe

Questioning the Opposition’s decision to approach the Raj Bhavan, Shivakumar said that BJP leaders were running to the Governor because “their conspiracy has been exposed”. He further alleged that pre-printed Form 7s originated in Delhi before NDA leaders distributed them to local ground workers to systematically strip legitimate voters from the rolls.

On Monday, following multiple complaints of bulk Form-7 application submissions allegedly intended to disenfranchise voters mostly from the Muslim community, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar said that action would be taken as per the law.

Last Thursday, a Congress delegation led by CM Shivakumar held a demonstration at the CEO’s office, alleging that the ECI had failed to act on complaints of fraudulent Form 7 submissions in many constituencies of the state.

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