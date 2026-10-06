‘Police stations have become Congress stations’: Karnataka BJP slams Form 7 FIRs

A fierce political war of words erupted Tuesday between the ruling Congress and the Opposition parties, the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The conflict centres on a spate of police complaints and FIRs registered against people who submitted Form 7s in bulk, which the Congress claims is a deliberate tactic to disenfranchise genuine voters.

On Tuesday, a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, accusing the state government of weaponising law enforcement agencies to target their workers.

“Police stations have become Congress stations,” BJP’s Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told reporters after meeting the Governor. The delegation alleged that false criminal cases were being slapped on BJP and JD(S) workers across the state to harass them during the electoral roll exercise.