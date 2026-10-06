‘Police stations have become Congress stations’: Karnataka BJP slams Form 7 FIRs

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A fierce political war of words erupted Tuesday between the ruling Congress and the Opposition parties, the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The conflict centres on a spate of police complaints and FIRs registered against people who submitted Form 7s in bulk, which the Congress claims is a deliberate tactic to disenfranchise genuine voters.
On Tuesday, a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, accusing the state government of weaponising law enforcement agencies to target their workers.
“Police stations have become Congress stations,” BJP’s Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told reporters after meeting the Governor. The delegation alleged that false criminal cases were being slapped on BJP and JD(S) workers across the state to harass them during the electoral roll exercise.
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಪರಿಷ್ಕರಣೆ (SIR) ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರವಾಗಿ ಹಸ್ತಕ್ಷೇಪ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಪ್ರಭಾವ ಬೀರಲು ಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಮತದಾರರ ನೋಂದಣಿ ನಿಯಮಗಳು, 1960ರ ನಿಯಮ 13(2), 19 ಮತ್ತು 20ರ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಮತದಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಪರಿಷ್ಕರಣೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕವಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾನೂನುಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿ ನಡೆಯಬೇಕು. ಆದರೆ, ಅನರ್ಹ ಮತದಾರರನ್ನು ಸೇರಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ನ್ಯಾಯಸಮ್ಮತ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ಧಕ್ಕೆ ತರುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.
ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ (ಬಿಜೆಪಿ–ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್) ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟದ ನಿಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಗೌರವಾನ್ವಿತ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಥಾವರ್ ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ರಾಜಭವನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿ, ಎಸ್ಐಆರ್ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಹಸ್ತಕ್ಷೇಪಕ್ಕೆ ಕಡಿವಾಣ ಹಾಕಿ, ಕಾನೂನುಬದ್ಧ ಹಾಗೂ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕ ಮತದಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಪರಿಷ್ಕರಣೆಗೆ ಅಗತ್ಯ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಲಾಯಿತು.
ಮಾನ್ಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @hd_kumaraswamy, ವಿಧಾನ ಪರಿಷತ್ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @NswamyChalavadi, ಸಂಸದರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @PCMohanMP , ಶಾಸಕರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @SRVishwanathBJP, ಶ್ರೀ ಮುನಿರತ್ನ, ಪರಿಷತ್ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಸ್.ಎಲ್.ಭೋಜೇಗೌಡ, ಪಕ್ಷದ ಮುಖಂಡರು ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿದ್ದರು.
@BJP4Karnataka @TCGEHLOT @DKShivakumar
— R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) October 6, 2026
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The memorandum, similar to a petition submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka a day earlier, urged the Governor to direct the state government to safeguard citizens filing objections via Form 7 and ensure that “false, unwarranted FIRs” are not registered against party workers.
The delegation highlighted several fresh police actions, including an FIR registered at the Jayanagar police station on Monday evening following a complaint by former Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy over bulk Form 7 submissions in her constituency.
Hitting back at the NDA allies, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rejected the charges of government overreach and accused the BJP leadership of attempting to manipulate electoral data.
“BJP leaders should not indulge in such crooked politics. They should win elections democratically. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should not be misused to tamper with the electoral rolls,” CM Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar pointed out that senior BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, had publicly admitted to submitting nearly 25,000 Form 7 applications. He noted that widespread misuse of Form 7 had been uncovered across multiple constituencies, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Sringeri, Jayanagar, and Ballari.
Questioning the Opposition’s decision to approach the Raj Bhavan, Shivakumar said that BJP leaders were running to the Governor because “their conspiracy has been exposed”. He further alleged that pre-printed Form 7s originated in Delhi before NDA leaders distributed them to local ground workers to systematically strip legitimate voters from the rolls.
On Monday, following multiple complaints of bulk Form-7 application submissions allegedly intended to disenfranchise voters mostly from the Muslim community, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar said that action would be taken as per the law.
Last Thursday, a Congress delegation led by CM Shivakumar held a demonstration at the CEO’s office, alleging that the ECI had failed to act on complaints of fraudulent Form 7 submissions in many constituencies of the state.
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