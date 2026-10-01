Actor Prakash Raj-led group meets Karnataka CM, flags ‘outrages’ in SIR

A delegation of activists led by actor Prakash Raj handed over the report against the SIR to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar late on Wednesday evening. (File Photos)

A report by a civil society coalition in Karnataka has highlighted multiple violations during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and has urged the government not to use the SIR list for any elections until all eligible voters are included in the voter list.

A delegation of activists led by actor Prakash Raj handed over the report by the Anti-SIR Alliance and Citizens’ Vote Protection Committee to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar late on Wednesday evening.

The report urged the state government to convene a special session to discuss the “outrages SIR has committed in Karnataka”. It also said that a condemnation resolution must be passed against “the traitor” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.