EC finds under 1,000 foreigners as Karnataka SIR removes nearly 1 cr names

After five months of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India has deleted 99.76 lakh names that were on the rolls as of June 16. The number of foreigners identified for deletion is fewer than 1,000.

Responding to a query by indianexpress.com during a news conference Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar said, “Yes, we have detected foreigners. Their number is definitely less than 1,000.”

According to sources, most of those marked for deletion from the voter rolls hailed from Nepal, with a handful of citizens of the US, Canada, Norway, and other countries also making the list. Official sources have attributed the number to voters who have relinquished their Indian citizenship.