EC finds under 1,000 foreigners as Karnataka SIR removes nearly 1 cr names

After five months of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India has deleted 99.76 lakh names that were on the rolls as of June 16. The number of foreigners identified for deletion is fewer than 1,000.
Responding to a query by indianexpress.com during a news conference Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar said, “Yes, we have detected foreigners. Their number is definitely less than 1,000.”
According to sources, most of those marked for deletion from the voter rolls hailed from Nepal, with a handful of citizens of the US, Canada, Norway, and other countries also making the list. Official sources have attributed the number to voters who have relinquished their Indian citizenship.
During the enumeration phase of the SIR, held between June 30 and August 17, enumeration forms were generated for 5.54 crore names that were on the rolls as of June 16, the cut-off date set for the exercise. Out of them, 4.46 crore voters submitted their forms and the remaining 1.08 crore people did not submit the forms to booth-level officers (BLOs). Among them, 65,45,679 were marked as permanently shifted, 19,00,926 as absent, 16,39,864 as deceased, and 7,09,870 as duplicate entries.
Of the 4.46 crore voters in the draft roll, notices were generated for 43.82 lakh voters. Of these, 43.2 lakh voters were included in the final roll and 61,867 people were found ineligible.
More than 10 lakh voters added during SIR
During the SIR, 10.08 lakh new voters were included in the roll. Of them, 8.77 lakh voters were included through Form-6 applications and 1.28 lakh voters through Form-8 applications (for shifting). As a result, the total voter count stood at 4,54,55,689.
An age-wise breakup of voter data shows that the 30-39 age group accounted for 1.02 crore of the 4.54 crore voters, followed by the 40-49 group with 94.17 lakh voters. The number of voters aged 18-19 is 6.83 lakh.
Responding to a question about the controversy over the bulk submission of Form-7 applications, Anbukumar said that no voter was deleted on the basis of such submission.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other members of his Cabinet had protested in front of the chief electoral officer’s office over the issue.
Asked about around half the voters being deleted in Bengaluru Urban district, Anbukumar said the SIR was carried out transparently and as per law.