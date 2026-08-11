‘Want to share a joke’: Prakash Raj listed as ‘permanently shifted’ in SIR

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Amid multiple complaints that voters were wrongly classified as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate or other (ASDDO) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, actor Prakash Raj said Tuesday that his name too was on the list.
In a video posted on his social media channels, Raj said he was among the 65 lakh voters in the state classified as “permanently shifted” by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. “I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting rights have been deleted after SIR,” he said.
Raj said he votes in Bengaluru’s Shantinagar Assembly constituency, where he was born, has lived and completed his school and college education. “I was also an MP candidate of this constituency,” he said, recalling his failed bid for the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.
“Let me see what is the process I have to go through. Kya kya kaagaz dikhana padega? (What papers should I have to show) to get back my voter ID…. Well, game on. One little word. My friend, you can use your power to deny the right to vote to those who may not elect you. But can you stop us?” he said in the 95-second video.
He also shared a screenshot of his ASDDO verification status, which classified him under the “permanently shifted” category.
Last month, Raj received bail from a Bengaluru court in a case alleging he possessed multiple voter ID cards.
1 in 5 voters on ASDDO list
In Karnataka, 1.08 crore voters—or 19.66 per cent of the 5.54-crore electorate— mapped for the SIR are on the ASDDO list. Almost half the voters in Bengaluru—49 lakh out of the 1.03 crore voters mapped—are expected to be dropped from the draft electoral roll scheduled to be published later this month.
Following demands from civil society groups, CEO V Anbukkumar has extended the last date for the enumeration phase to August 17. This is the second extension and follows demands to give voters more time to verify their status and approach booth-level officers if they are wrongly classified.
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