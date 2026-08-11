‘Want to share a joke’: Prakash Raj listed as ‘permanently shifted’ in SIR

Prakash Raj said he was among the 65 lakh voters in Karnataka classified as "permanently shifted".

Amid multiple complaints that voters were wrongly classified as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate or other (ASDDO) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, actor Prakash Raj said Tuesday that his name too was on the list.

In a video posted on his social media channels, Raj said he was among the 65 lakh voters in the state classified as “permanently shifted” by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. “I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting rights have been deleted after SIR,” he said.