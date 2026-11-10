Muslim groups in Karnataka have alleged that voters from the community were removed from the electoral rolls during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on a scale disproportionate to their population share.

The Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkootaa (KRMO), an umbrella organisation of various community groups, raised these concerns in the wake of an analysis by political research firm Sankalp that showed that over 27 per cent of voters had been deleted in the constituencies represented by the state’s 10 Muslim MLAs.

The KRMO said this was higher than the state average. It also stated that across Karnataka, 8.8 lakh Muslim voters had been removed from the rolls in 64 constituencies where the community’s population share is high.