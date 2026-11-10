Muslim groups in Karnataka have alleged that voters from the community were removed from the electoral rolls during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on a scale disproportionate to their population share.
The Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkootaa (KRMO), an umbrella organisation of various community groups, raised these concerns in the wake of an analysis by political research firm Sankalp that showed that over 27 per cent of voters had been deleted in the constituencies represented by the state’s 10 Muslim MLAs.
The KRMO said this was higher than the state average. It also stated that across Karnataka, 8.8 lakh Muslim voters had been removed from the rolls in 64 constituencies where the community’s population share is high.
The constituencies flagged by the KRMO included Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, represented by minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, where the organisation alleges that 1.7 lakh voters have been removed. In Shivajinagar, represented by minister Rizwan Arshad, 81,230 voters have allegedly been deleted.
Early in October, indianexpress.com reported instances of alleged bulk submission of Form-7 applications to remove eligible Muslims voters. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also shared details of three FIRs filed regarding similar issues.
The KRMO alleged that whereas Muslims formed 12.9 per cent of the state’s population, voters from the community accounted for 17.1 per cent of voters deleted under the SIR’s “absent” category and 20.3 per cent of those deleted under the “enrolled elsewhere” category.
However, among dead voters deleted from the electoral rolls—based on government records—Muslims accounted for 12.2 per cent, close to their actual population.
The KRMO alleged that Muslim voters’ removal in the “absent” and “enrolled elsewhere” categories was therefore not backed by documentary evidence, but was based on enumerators’ decisions.
It also questioned how over 10 lakh voters were added to the rolls when the Election Commission had received only 785,716 Form-9 applications.
‘Not mere coincidence’
KRMO leaders said in a statement on Monday, “A fair and transparent electoral system is the foundation of our democracy. However, the figures emerging from Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision have raised serious questions about the credibility of the entire electoral process. The fact that a larger number of names have been deleted in constituencies with a high concentration of voters from a particular community, opposition strongholds, and categories that depend on the personal decisions of field-level officials does not appear to be mere coincidence.”
The organisation called on the state’s chief electoral officer and the Election Commission to explain the issues it flagged. It also called for the SIR to be scrapped and the previous electoral rolls to be used again, along with a judicial inquiry into the exercise.