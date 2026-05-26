Karnataka Congress sets up SIR monitoring panel ahead of electoral roll revision

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Amid apprehensions over the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, the state Congress unit Tuesday announced the observers of its SIR monitoring committee.
Rajya Sabha and KPCC working president GC Chandrashekar will head the state unit. In-charges, including MLCs, former MPs, and ministers, were also appointed for various divisions and districts in the state.
The announcement of the committee came following deliberations held over two days – Sunday and Monday – at Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The meeting was held to discuss SIR and the upcoming elections to five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.
On Monday, KPCC president and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said that the Congress was working to ensure that no one lost their right to vote. The enumeration forms issued by booth-level officers (BLOs) must be completed and submitted to election officers, along with the required documents. Our workers will be trained for this purpose. BLOs must set aside party differences and cooperate in properly protecting everyone’s right to vote,” he said.
The party also decided to crack the whip on party workers who had not attended the two-day meeting at Devanahalli. “Those who show no interest in party organisation will be removed from their positions,” Shivakumar said.
Following the Cabinet meeting held last Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the government was considering filing a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the exercise. The petition would challenge the legal immunity enjoyed by the Election Commission of India officials, as well as ensure that the electoral rolls compiled under SIR are submitted to the apex court.
The SIR exercise in Karnataka will start on June 20. House-to-house visits will be conducted from June 30 to July 29, and the final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for October 7.
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