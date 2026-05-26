Karnataka Congress sets up SIR monitoring panel ahead of electoral roll revision

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said the party is looking to ensure that everyone retains their voting rights (File photo).

Amid apprehensions over the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, the state Congress unit Tuesday announced the observers of its SIR monitoring committee.

Rajya Sabha and KPCC working president GC Chandrashekar will head the state unit. In-charges, including MLCs, former MPs, and ministers, were also appointed for various divisions and districts in the state.

The announcement of the committee came following deliberations held over two days – Sunday and Monday – at Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The meeting was held to discuss SIR and the upcoming elections to five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

On Monday, KPCC president and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said that the Congress was working to ensure that no one lost their right to vote. The enumeration forms issued by booth-level officers (BLOs) must be completed and submitted to election officers, along with the required documents. Our workers will be trained for this purpose. BLOs must set aside party differences and cooperate in properly protecting everyone’s right to vote,” he said.