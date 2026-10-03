FIR filed over alleged illegal deletion of 778 voters in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram

Amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka, the Bengaluru police have registered a case alleging irregularities in voter records in the Malleswaram Assembly constituency.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complaint pertains to Polling Station No. 157 and alleges that Form 7 applications were submitted seeking deletion of the names of 778 voters from the electoral rolls.

The police registered the case based on a complaint by Anoop Iyengar, a Congressman, who alleged that “even though the voters had cast their votes, applications in Form 7 were submitted showing them as persons who had shifted residence or were otherwise ineligible, with the intention of having their names deleted from the electoral roll”.