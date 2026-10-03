FIR filed over alleged illegal deletion of 778 voters in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram

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Amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka, the Bengaluru police have registered a case alleging irregularities in voter records in the Malleswaram Assembly constituency.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complaint pertains to Polling Station No. 157 and alleges that Form 7 applications were submitted seeking deletion of the names of 778 voters from the electoral rolls.
The police registered the case based on a complaint by Anoop Iyengar, a Congressman, who alleged that “even though the voters had cast their votes, applications in Form 7 were submitted showing them as persons who had shifted residence or were otherwise ineligible, with the intention of having their names deleted from the electoral roll”.
The 778 entries were spread across eight polling parts, with 122 applications pertaining to Part 64, 233 to Part 155, 28 to Part 156, five to Part 158, 47 to Part 154, 171 to Part 205, 68 to Part 203 and 104 to Part 153, according to the complaint.
The complaint further alleges that the applications were part of an attempt to interfere with the electoral rolls and disenfranchise eligible voters. It also alleges the involvement of a group of people associated with political activity in the preparation or submission of the applications.
G S Vasanthalakshmi, a BJP member, has been named accused No. 1 in the FIR. Another person allegedly associated with an RSS wing has been listed as an unidentified accused. The FIR alleges that Vasanthalakshmi was associated with the preparation or submission of the disputed applications. However, the allegations are yet to be established.
The complaint also raises questions about the addresses mentioned in the applications, alleging that some corresponded to multiple residences or premises.
“We have registered a case and are investigating,” a police officer said.
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