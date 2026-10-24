Karnataka SIR: Form 7 submissions surged from 58,475 to 2.28 lakh in 1 month, shows data

AMID ALLEGATIONS of bulk submission of Form 7s during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, official data shows the Election Commission received 2,28,917 Form-7 applications in the state between June 16 and October 22.

Form 7 is used to lodge objections against the proposed inclusion of a name in the voter list, or to request the deletion of a name from the electoral rolls on specific grounds.

Between September 23, when the total Form 7s received was 58,475, and October 22, the number of applications surged by 1,70,442.

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All Form-7 applications received up to September 23 have been cleared on priority, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer office said in a statement issued on Friday.