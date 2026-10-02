Karnataka SIR: More cases of Form-7s filed to delete Muslim voter names crop up

More instances of alleged bulk submission of Form-7 applications to remove eligible Muslim voters from electoral rolls surfaced in Karnataka on Friday, a day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar submitted details of three FIRs filed over similar complaints.

According to Rakshith Shivaram, who unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket from the Belthangady constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district in 2023, 279 Form-7s were filed for voter deletion in 16 polling stations.

In Ujire in the Belthangady constituency, 82 Form-7s were filed seeking the deletion of the names of Muslim voters from the final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

We were shocked: Ahmed Shah

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Ahmed Shah, a resident of Ujire, and his family members learnt about the Form-7s submitted against their names on Thursday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shah said, “We submitted enumeration forms and are regular voters. I have voted in all the elections since I became eligible to vote. We were shocked to see pre-printed forms complete with our EPIC numbers submitted to the booth-level officer (BLO),” he said.

The Form-7s were filled by three individuals: H K Sudhakar, Geetha and Balakrishna Shetty. “We were first asked by the BLO to submit the relevant verification documents as Form-7s were filed against our name. However, we were informed on Friday that it was not necessary as the chief electoral officer (CEO) has asked all electoral registration Officers not to accept such forms without evidence,” Mohammed Luqman, another voter whose name was also flagged, said.

Shah and others against whom Form-7s were filed have decided to approach the police and file a complaint.

Chief electoral officer issues statement

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On Friday, the office of the CEO issued a press release noting that 84,900 Form-7s were submitted to BLOs in 34 electoral districts of the state. “(sic) Out of the form7 received, the number of forms received for objection for proposed inclusion is Nil,” the release said, hinting that the bulk applications were not accepted.

Of the Form-7s submitted, the highest was in Bidar district with 5,915, followed by Shimoga with 5,760 and Dakshina Kannada with 4,746.

According to sources in the CEO office, the Form-7s were different from those submitted in bulk. When contacted, CEO V Anbukumar said that the details of bulk Form-7s submitted were yet to be compiled.

When CM staged a protest

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The ruling Congress has accused BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) workers of submitting the pre-printed Form-7s and has sought action against those involved.

Shivakumar and members of his Cabinet staged a protest in front of Anbukumar’s office on Thursday evening, after which he assured that only Form-7s for dead or duplicate voters would be accepted, provided they are supplemented with relevant documents.

“Following our complaint, the CEO has sent a message to every electoral officer not to approve any Form-7 other than death and double entries. For death cases, uploading a death certificate is necessary. For double entries, details of the second EPIC number are compulsory and must be mentioned in the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) remarks,” Shivakumar said, reading out Anbukumar’s endorsement.