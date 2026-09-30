Karnataka SIR row intensifies: Minister Rizwan Arshad to flag ‘Form 7 misuse’

The ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka has led to complaints of enumeration forms not being collected or uploaded, eligible voters wrongly classified as shifted, etc. (Representational Image)

The row over alleged large-scale deletions from Karnataka’s electoral rolls is set to intensify Thursday, as minister Rizwan Arshad announced he will submit a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. The memorandum will highlight what the minister described as “misuse of Form 7” to target thousands of voters for removal from the voter list.

Form 7, which allows objections to voter entries, has become the focal point of allegations that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Karnataka was being manipulated to disenfranchise large sections of the electorate. Civil society groups and opposition leaders have repeatedly warned that mass applications filed under Form 7 are disproportionately affecting minority and marginalised communities, raising concerns about fairness and transparency in the revision exercise.