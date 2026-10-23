From 58,475 to 2.28 lakh: Voter-deletion form spike casts fresh shadow on Karnataka SIR

Amidst allegations of mass submissions of Form 7 intended to disenfranchise genuine voters from the final electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, data shows the Election Commission of India received 2.28 lakh Form 7s.

Form 7 is used to lodge an objection against the proposed or existing inclusion of a name in the voter list (electoral roll), or to request the deletion of a name due to specific grounds.

While the figure was 58,475 on September 23, the last date for filing claims and objections during SIR, the figure ballooned to 2.28 lakh as of October 22. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will release the final roll on October 27.