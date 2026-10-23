From 58,475 to 2.28 lakh: Voter-deletion form spike casts fresh shadow on Karnataka SIR

Amidst allegations of mass submissions of Form 7 intended to disenfranchise genuine voters from the final electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, data shows the Election Commission of India received 2.28 lakh Form 7s.
Form 7 is used to lodge an objection against the proposed or existing inclusion of a name in the voter list (electoral roll), or to request the deletion of a name due to specific grounds.
While the figure was 58,475 on September 23, the last date for filing claims and objections during SIR, the figure ballooned to 2.28 lakh as of October 22. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, will release the final roll on October 27.
The CEO, in a statement issued on Friday, also noted that the hearing for all 43.82 lakh voters in the draft roll – against whom notices were issued by SIR – was complete.
Among the electoral districts in the state, Bangalore Urban had the highest number of Form 7 applications with 24,268, followed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South (19,662) and BBMP North with 18,659. Outside Bengaluru, the highest number of Form-7s submitted was in Dakshina Kannada district with 10,496.
In Bijapur district, where instances of bulk submission of Form 7s first surfaced, the number was 4,666.
Apart from Form-7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has received 10.42 lakh Form-6s for inclusion into the electoral roll, and 13.10 lakh Form-8s for correction of entries such as voter address changes and others.
The SIR exercise has been at the centre of an intense political and civil society controversy since the completion of the enumeration phase in August. Over 1.08 crore electors were left out during the enumeration phase, which brought down Karnataka’s total voter tally from 5.54 crore to 4.46 crore in the draft electoral roll.
Notices were served to 43.82 lakh voters featured in the draft roll during the verification phase. According to sources, around 10-13 per cent of the voters who received notices could be removed from the final roll. In total, around 1.2 crore voters featured in the roll prepared prior to the SIR exercise will be removed.
Along with the notices, voters in parts of the state were concerned due to the bulk submission of Form-7s. More than 10 FIRs were registered in different police stations across the state regarding the issue.
The ruling Congress party also staged a protest in front of the CEO’s office earlier this month over the bulk submission of Form-7s, after which the CEO directed a probe by Electoral Registration Officers.