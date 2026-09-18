‘Only 389 of 1,016 voters left in 1 booth’: Karnataka Congress flags SIR concerns

The Karnataka Congress has demanded a statewide review of the SIR process, polling‑part‑wise statistical reports, special verification of unmapped voters, and stronger grievance redressal mechanisms.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruSep 18, 2026 09:29 AM IST
Karnataka SIR Congress concernsThe ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka has led to complaints of enumeration forms not being collected or uploaded, eligible voters wrongly classified as shifted, etc. (Representational Image)
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The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has written to the state chief electoral officer, citing “serious discrepancies” in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a letter dated September 17, the KPCC urged immediate intervention to ensure that eligible voters were not wrongfully expelled.

Highlighting irregularities in Part No 512 of the Yeshvanthapura constituency in Bengaluru, Congress leader Ramesh Babu said that of the 1,016 voters there, only 389 were listed as valid after revision—leaving nearly 62 per cent excluded. Of the total voters in the booth, 339 were marked as permanently shifted, 19 as deceased, and 265 as “unmapped” in the last SIR. “The reported figure of 389 valid voters…requires an official explanation and reconciliation,” the letter said.

Similar issues are being reported statewide, he said, adding that complaints included enumeration forms not collected or uploaded, eligible voters wrongly classified as shifted, deceased entries unchecked, and poor response from booth-level officers and electoral registration officers, among others.

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“The integrity of the electoral roll requires both accurate registration and effective protection against the wrongful exclusion of eligible voters. Every eligible citizen must have a fair opportunity to establish their eligibility, submit the required documents, seek correction of records and participate in the electoral process,” the complaint read.

Congress has demanded a statewide review, polling‑part‑wise statistical reports, special verification of unmapped voters, confirmation of shifted and deceased classifications, and stronger grievance redressal mechanisms. It also called for transparency, adequate time for corrections, and accountability for administrative lapses.

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