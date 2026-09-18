‘Only 389 of 1,016 voters left in 1 booth’: Karnataka Congress flags SIR concerns

The ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka has led to complaints of enumeration forms not being collected or uploaded, eligible voters wrongly classified as shifted, etc. (Representational Image)

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has written to the state chief electoral officer, citing “serious discrepancies” in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a letter dated September 17, the KPCC urged immediate intervention to ensure that eligible voters were not wrongfully expelled.

Highlighting irregularities in Part No 512 of the Yeshvanthapura constituency in Bengaluru, Congress leader Ramesh Babu said that of the 1,016 voters there, only 389 were listed as valid after revision—leaving nearly 62 per cent excluded. Of the total voters in the booth, 339 were marked as permanently shifted, 19 as deceased, and 265 as “unmapped” in the last SIR. “The reported figure of 389 valid voters…requires an official explanation and reconciliation,” the letter said.