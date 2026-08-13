1.08 crore voters marked for verification in Karnataka SIR, Congress seeks more time

As of August 12, around 1.08 crore voters or nearly one-fifth of the 5.54 crore electors mapped for the SIR were in the ASDDO category. (Express File Photo)

Raising concerns over the possible wrongful exclusion of genuine voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, the Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a month-long extension of the enumeration phase.

In the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, Congress MLC Ramesh Babu highlighted that around a fifth of the 5.54 crore mapped for SIR were in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Other (ASDDO) list.

“In view of the exceptionally large number of electors presently appearing in the ASDDO category and the substantial number of electors reported as shifted, we request that the Commission further extend the period of BLO house-to-house verification by at least one additional month, up to 17 September 2026…,” Babu said in the letter.