After Congress Form 7 protest, Karnataka EC’s legal action over false claims

The Congress in Karnataka scored a late‑evening victory on Thursday as the state chief electoral officer (CEO) agreed to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for filing bulk Form-7 applications aimed at deleting eligible voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The assurance came after Congress legislators led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a demonstration at the CEO’s office. The Congress alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had failed to act on complaints of fraudulent Form-7 submissions in many constituencies of the state.

Form 7 is used for making “objection for proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing roll”.