Why are Form 7 applicants facing FIRs? BJP delegation meets DGP, seeks review

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A Karnataka BJP delegation met Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) M A Saleem on Saturday, urging a review of FIRs registered in connection with Form 7 applications during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The delegation was led by state president B Y Vijayendra, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka.
The BJP’s intervention comes amid the state chief electoral officer agreeing to initiate legal action against those responsible for allegedly filing bulk Form 7 applications to remove eligible voters. The controversy intensified after fresh instances of mass Form 7 submissions targeting alleged voter deletions surfaced a day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar cited three FIRs registered over similar complaints.
In a memorandum submitted to DG&IGP Saleem, the delegation alleged that criminal cases were being registered against BJP workers and political activists for submitting Form 7 objections and claimed that the police machinery was being subjected to political pressure. It urged the police to ensure that criminal proceedings arising from the electoral-roll exercise were based on evidence and due process.
The BJP said Form 7 is a statutory mechanism provided by the Election Commission of India for an elector to object to the inclusion of a name or seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll. It argued that the mere submission of multiple Form 7 applications during an electoral-roll revision exercise could not, by itself, constitute a criminal offence.
The memorandum cited provisions of the SIR guidelines and the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023, and claimed there was no prescribed restriction on the number of Form 7 applications that could be submitted. It also referred to the provision for bulk objections/Form 7 applications during the revision exercise.
The delegation referred to FIRs reportedly registered in Bhalki in Bidar, Belagavi and Narasimharaja in Mysuru under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It argued that criminal liability should be determined based on the specific role and conduct of each accused, including whether an individual knowingly furnished false information or forged a signature or document.
The BJP also raised concerns over the alleged circulation on social media and political forums of Form 7 applications containing applicants’ names, mobile numbers and signatures. It sought an inquiry into how the documents came into the public domain and identification of those responsible for their disclosure.
The delegation urged the DGP-IGP to ensure that the same legal standard was applied to all applicants and complaints arising from the SIR exercise, irrespective of political affiliation, and that genuine violations, if established, were proceeded against in accordance with law.
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