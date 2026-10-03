Why are Form 7 applicants facing FIRs? BJP delegation meets DGP, seeks review

The BJP delegation urged the police to ensure that criminal proceedings arising from the electoral roll exercise were based on evidence and due process. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A Karnataka BJP delegation met Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) M A Saleem on Saturday, urging a review of FIRs registered in connection with Form 7 applications during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The delegation was led by state president B Y Vijayendra, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka.

The BJP’s intervention comes amid the state chief electoral officer agreeing to initiate legal action against those responsible for allegedly filing bulk Form 7 applications to remove eligible voters. The controversy intensified after fresh instances of mass Form 7 submissions targeting alleged voter deletions surfaced a day after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar cited three FIRs registered over similar complaints.