FIR against 2 ‘BJP agents’ over Form 7s to delete 5,698 Bengaluru voters

An FIR was filed at Jayanagar police station after former Jayanagar MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy submitted a complaint. (Photo: Special arrangement)

An FIR was registered in Bengaluru against two alleged BJP booth level agents (BLAs) and others for submitting fraudulent Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of 5,698 voters from the electoral rolls in Jayanagar Assembly constituency.

The FIR registered on October 5, based on a complaint by former Jayanagar MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy, names BLAs Ramakrishna and Yogesh as accused, alleging that they are affiliated with the BJP.

The move comes amid a growing row over bulk Form 7 filings in Karnataka, with the Congress alleging a conspiracy to delete lakhs of eligible voters from the electoral rolls amid the Special Intensive Revision exercise, and the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) seeking protection from what they term “false or unwarranted” cases against party workers.