FIR against 2 ‘BJP agents’ over Form 7s to delete 5,698 Bengaluru voters

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An FIR was registered in Bengaluru against two alleged BJP booth level agents (BLAs) and others for submitting fraudulent Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of 5,698 voters from the electoral rolls in Jayanagar Assembly constituency.
The FIR registered on October 5, based on a complaint by former Jayanagar MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy, names BLAs Ramakrishna and Yogesh as accused, alleging that they are affiliated with the BJP.
The move comes amid a growing row over bulk Form 7 filings in Karnataka, with the Congress alleging a conspiracy to delete lakhs of eligible voters from the electoral rolls amid the Special Intensive Revision exercise, and the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) seeking protection from what they term “false or unwarranted” cases against party workers.
Form 7 allows an elector to object to the inclusion of a name or seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll.
According to the October 5 complaint, the alleged irregularities took place between June 16 and October 5 during the electoral roll revision process. Form 7 applications were allegedly submitted claiming that 5,698 voters had permanently shifted from the constituency.
As per the complaint, the applications sought deletion of 54 voters in Pattabhiramanagar (Ward 165), 525 in Byrasandra (Ward 169), 719 in Jayanagar East (Ward 170), 4,327 in Gurappanapalya (Ward 171), and 82 voters across J P Nagar, Sarakki and Shakambarinagar (Wards 177, 178 and 179).
Reddy alleged in her complaint that the applications disproportionately targeted voters from minority communities and other sections perceived to be politically opposed to the BJP and its allies.
The complaint also alleged that the identity details and voter IDs of two citizens or voters identified as C Ramesh and his wife Roopa were used to file the Form 7 applications without their knowledge or consent. Some of the applications allegedly carried forged signatures and were submitted to Booth Level Officer Lokesh at the election office in Jayanagar 4th Block.
The police are investigating the allegations.
In Bengaluru, the Vyalikaval police on October 2 registered an FIR after Congress leader Anoop Iyengar alleged that 778 Form 7 applications had been filed seeking deletion of voters in eight polling parts of Ward 64 in the Malleswaram Assembly constituency. The complaint alleged that several voters were still residing at the addresses mentioned in the electoral rolls and that some applications contained false information or suspected forged signatures. G S Vasanthalakshmi, identified in the FIR as a BJP member, was named as an accused. The allegations are under investigation.
Similar complaints have been reported from other parts of Karnataka. Police have registered cases in Bidar, Mysuru and Belagavi over Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters, with the complaints alleging false information and forged documents.
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