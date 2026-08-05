Nearly 50% Bengaluru voters face deletion ahead of SIR draft roll: How to correct your status

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka could lead to the removal of nearly half of Bengaluru’s registered voters from the draft electoral roll scheduled for publication on August 17.

According to data shared on Wednesday by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar, out of Bengaluru’s 1.03 crore voters, 49.42 lakh have been flagged under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, or Other (ASDDO) category during the enumeration phase. Across Karnataka, the number of ASDDO-flagged voters stands at 1.11 crore, representing one-fifth of the 5.54 crore voters mapped for the SIR.

The highest proportion of deletions will occur in the Bommanahalli constituency. There, 57.08 per cent of mapped voters, totalling approximately 2.76 lakh, have been flagged under the ASDDO category during the enumeration phase.

Bommanahalli is one of 10 constituencies within Bengaluru city limits where flagged deletions exceed 50 per cent. Other high-deletion constituencies include Vijayanagar (53.66 per cent), Dasarahalli (53.55 per cent), BTM Layout (53.43 per cent), and C V Raman Nagar (53.25 per cent).

Highest deletions in Bangalore South and Mahadevapura

In absolute terms, the highest number of exclusions will be in Bangalore South and Mahadevapura. In Bangalore South, 3.84 lakh voters (48.99 per cent) will be omitted from the draft roll, while Mahadevapura will see 3.13 lakh voters (45.66 per cent) excluded.

Out of Bengaluru’s 28 Assembly constituencies, Yelahanka recorded the lowest deletion rate. Even so, 1.81 lakh voters, 38.01 per cent of those mapped for the SIR, were categorised under ASDDO.

Across the four electoral districts making up Bengaluru Urban, BBMP South has 51.65 per cent (11.07 lakh) of its voters listed under ASDDO. The Bangalore Urban electoral district accounts for the largest absolute number of ASDDO entries, with 18.13 lakh voters (45.03 per cent) set to be removed across its seven constituencies. Meanwhile, BBMP North has 11.07 lakh voters (47.46 per cent) flagged under ASDDO, and BBMP Central has 9.15 lakh voters (48.42 per cent). Overall,

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Corrective measures and verification phase

Addressing media queries, CEO Anbukumar stated that the ASDDO list has been shared with all seven recognised political parties in the state. “If anyone has been wrongly marked as ASDDO, the entry can be rectified by August 8,” Anbukumar noted, adding that every ASDDO entry is backed by a spot mahazar signed by at least one booth-level agent from a recognised political party.

Following the enumeration phase, 34.17 lakh voters classified under the ‘No Mapping’ category, those whose names or parents’ names could not be found in the roll, will receive individual notices.

In contrast, 1.76 crore voters have been placed under the ‘Mapped as Self’ category, and 2.31 crore voters under ‘Mapped as Progeny’. Together, these 4.07 crore verified electors will form the core of the draft electoral roll.

Voters who receive notices can submit any of the 11 recognised identity documents to secure inclusion during the verification phase, which runs from August 17 to October 15.

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The 11 recognised documets are: Indian passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, MGNREGA job card, Passbook with photograph issued by a State Bank of India (SBI), any nationalised bank, post office, or regional rural bank, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour or Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), pension document with photograph, official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs, service identity card with photograph issued to employees by central/state government, public service undertakings, or public limited companies, unique disability ID card or disability Certificate issued by the competent authority.