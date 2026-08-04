20% of Karnataka voters ‘face removal’; plea seeks detailed lists, reasons

The enumeration phase of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka is nearing completion (Representational Image)

As the enumeration phase of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka nears completion, one-fifth of voters in the state have been classified under the ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead, duplicate, and others) category.

A coalition of civil society groups under the banner of “My Vote, My Right” has petitioned Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar urging him to publish the ASDDO list on the official website and extend the enumeration phase till September 30.

In a letter to the CEO, “My Vote, My Right”—a coalition of 40 civil society organisations—noted that none of the voters has received “any written acknowledgement through SMS or a notice to indicate that their name has been marked as ASDDO. They are not even aware if their name will appear in the draft rolls, the ASDDO list or neither.”