20% of Karnataka voters ‘face removal’; plea seeks detailed lists, reasons

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As the enumeration phase of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka nears completion, one-fifth of voters in the state have been classified under the ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead, duplicate, and others) category.
A coalition of civil society groups under the banner of “My Vote, My Right” has petitioned Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukkumar urging him to publish the ASDDO list on the official website and extend the enumeration phase till September 30.
In a letter to the CEO, “My Vote, My Right”—a coalition of 40 civil society organisations—noted that none of the voters has received “any written acknowledgement through SMS or a notice to indicate that their name has been marked as ASDDO. They are not even aware if their name will appear in the draft rolls, the ASDDO list or neither.”
“An ordinary person has no way of checking the status of their EF (enumeration forms). The responsibility of voter roll revision and maintaining pure electoral rolls lies with the ECI, and must not be a voter’s burden to ensure that they are not wrongfully excluded!” it said.
The CEO’s office said in a release on Monday that 20.04 per cent, or one-fifth, of voters mapped on the basis of the 2002 electoral rolls for the SIR—1.11 crore of the 5.54 crore names—were categorised as ASDDO. Almost half that number (around 50 lakh) was from four electoral districts of the Bengaluru Urban district. Data showed that 99.84 per cent of the enumeration forms were digitised, with only 87,254 forms remaining.
The 20.04 per cent figure is the highest for ASDDO in the country. Previously, 19.09 per cent of the voters were classified under the category during the SIR in Uttar Pradesh, and the final roll published in April removed 13.24 per cent of the names. In Gujarat, 14.45 per cent of the mapped voters fell under the category, and 13.4 per cent of the names were removed.
The coalition demanded the publication of the ASDDO list on the CEO’s website with booth-wise voter details, along with reasons why they were classified as such.
It also complained that a few booth-level officers refused to distribute enumeration forms, resulting in a few voters being classified as having “shifted” from their constituencies.
“In order to accommodate time to rectify the errors done by ECI officials by wrongly marking people as ASDDO, and to give sufficient time for people to fill their forms correctly and complete their mapping, the enumeration phase must be extended till 30th September,” it added.
Anbukkumar earlier maintained that all ASDDO entries were accompanied by a mahazar carried out in the presence of booth-level agents of political parties.
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