Karnataka SIR extension helps flag 4 lakh voters wrongly marked for deletion

Since the SIR began, 4.08 lakh voters in Karnataka have applied to be included in the voter roll. (Representational image)

The extended enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka appears to have helped reduce the number of ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and other) voters from 1.11 crore on August 5 to 1.08 crore as of Wednesday, according to data released by the chief electoral officer (CEO).

While 85,267 voters were wrongly classified as “absent”, 95,037 voters were put in the “shifted” category—an error now rectified by the Election Commission of India. Similarly, 80,492 voters classified under “other”—which includes reasons such as refusing to sign the enumeration form—were also removed from the ASDDO lists.

Overall, 2,41,082 names were removed from the ASDDO lists. Other changes included an increase in the number of voters classified as “dead” by 6,796, and “duplicate” voters by 12,918.