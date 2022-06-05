Lakes of Bengaluru: This Chola dynasty lake was recently revived by money collected from public

The Singena Agrahara lake in the Anekal taluk dates back thousands of years and is said to have been constructed by Rajaraja 1, an emperor of the Chola dynasty. Local residents say that the lake was traditionally used for irrigation but over the years, not only was the 106-acre waterbody encroached but also did it become a major spot to dump garbage. Last year, it was also observed that the farming has been taken up in the buffer zone of the lake.

However, in June 2021, as a part of the initiative ‘Lake Protection in Anekal Taluk’, former lake activist Captain Santhosh Kumar (Retd), who is presently working as an assistant commissioner, GST, raised the issue of the rejuvenation of the lake and worked with Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath to evict the encroachers from the lake and drains.

The lake is an important part of the K C Valley lift irrigation project of the Karnataka government under which 45 lakes in Anekal and two in Kanakapura will be filled with water. (Express Photo) The lake is an important part of the K C Valley lift irrigation project of the Karnataka government under which 45 lakes in Anekal and two in Kanakapura will be filled with water. (Express Photo)

Kumar said, “Over 6.5 acre of the lake was encroached. The DC got the lake surveyed and removed the encroachments from the waterbody. We started working on the rejuvenation of the lake in July 2021 and within 120 days the lake was cleaned. The biggest achievement was that not a single tree was cut during the rejuvenation. Today, even during the peak summer season, the lake brims with water,” Kumar said. The lake was restored with funds collected from the public.

The district administration had to remove the encroachments from the storm water drains (SWD) so that free flow of water to the lakes could be ensured and interconnectivity between the lakes could be established.

The lake is an important part of the K C Valley lift irrigation project of the Karnataka government under which 45 lakes in Anekal and two in Kanakapura will be filled with water. Singena Agrahara lake is one of the major lakes of the network of waterbodies in the project.

Local residents say that the lake was traditionally used for irrigation but over the years, not only was the 106-acre waterbody encroached but also did it become a major spot to dump garbage. (Express Photo) Local residents say that the lake was traditionally used for irrigation but over the years, not only was the 106-acre waterbody encroached but also did it become a major spot to dump garbage. (Express Photo)

The water from the Rayasandra lake connects to the Huskur lake through the SWD which further goes to the Singena Agrahara Lake and finally empties into the Muthanallur lake. The major impediment in the establishment of the connectivity of lakes was the encroachment of SWD between the Gattahalli and Huskur lakes. This was removed by the revenue department ensuring the free flow of water.

“The lake was not only turned into a garbage spot but also the soil was excavated illegally. I also studied the topography of the nearby areas and found that though the lake fills up during the monsoon, it died up since the drains were not desilted over the years and this also resulted in the absence of interconnectivity of the lakes. I then decided to take up the issue of this lake. This lake is an important waterbody of the K C Valley project. We retained the ecology of the lake and cleaned it with natural processes. After the restoration of the lake we have found that the groundwater table has also improved,” Kumar added.

Kumar along with the DC apprised the local people about the importance of the lake and asked them not to encroach.

In May, the revenue department along with the state forest department also established a community forest next to the lake.

The district administration had to remove the encroachments from the storm water drains (SWD) so that free flow of water to the lakes could be ensured and interconnectivity between the lakes could be established. (Express Photo) The district administration had to remove the encroachments from the storm water drains (SWD) so that free flow of water to the lakes could be ensured and interconnectivity between the lakes could be established. (Express Photo)

“Clearing lakes and SWDs and removing encroachments are the basic things that we have been following in our mission to connect the lakes. Once the encroachment is cleared, the recovered area needs to be fenced and protected. We have started planting trees on an outside bund area of the lake and its boundary to avoid any further encroachment. If anyone makes an attempt to encroach the lake, it can be identified easily,” Kumar explained.

“Community forest will act as a food bank for the community around it in addition to supporting birds and animals. The availability of water along with the food makes it a permanent habitation for birds to thrive. We are planting only native species of trees that are well grown and all plantations are being done in a systematic manner. We planted jamun, banyan, mango (wild), Singapore cherry, neem, guava, gooseberry, jackfruit saplings among others. We have a target of 5,000 saplings for this year covering 5-8 acre,” he added.

Since Anekal gets flooded during monsoon, Kumar is also planning to remove encroachments from SWDs between Muthanallur and Bidaraguppe lakes. “This will facilitate easy flow of water during the monsoon to the lakes in Tamil Nadu and would also avoid flooding in Anekal. Last year, we removed encroachment from drains between Muthanallur and Battalkere lakes. This was a 4.5 km drain network,” Kumar added.