Karnataka signs MoU with Ather Energy to establish 1000 fast-charging stations for electric two-wheelers

The MoU was signed by Managing Director, CEO, co-founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Managing Director Rajendra Cholan at the CMO office.

The Karnataka government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ather Energy and Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) of the state in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for setting up 1,000 fast-charging stations.

According to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s office (CMO), ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies would coordinate with the ESCOMs to share their available spaces for the charging stations.

Meanwhile, Ather Energy will provide free-charging services for the electric two-wheeler vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, Tarun Mehta wrote, “Had an incredible meeting with the Hon CM @BSBommai. Walked in with an intent to intro us, walked out with a joint MoU committing 1000 Ather fast chargers across the state. Amazing speed & support from govt to enable this! Karnataka is at the forefront of EV. Excited to be here!.”

Bommai reshared this tweet and wrote, “K’taka is committed to doing whatever it takes to enable ease of doing business especially in the sector of clean & sustainable energy.”

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ather Energy had previously announced its plans to install 5,000 fast-chargers across the country.

The firm, backed by HeroMoto Corp and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal currently manufactures two electric scooters products – 450X and 450 Plus and present across 13 cities in the country.

Mehta co-founded Ather in 2013 along with his IIT Madras batchmate Swapnil Jain in Bengaluru. Apart from HeroMoto Corp and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal investing in the firm, other investors include global private equity players Tiger Global and InnoVen Capital.