Karnataka signs ‘impromptu pact’ with WEF to establish ‘Centre for Internet of Ethical Things’ in Bengaluru

World Economic Forum MD Murat Sönmez, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and the Karnataka delegation at WEF Davos soon after the “impromptu signing” of the pact. World Economic Forum MD Murat Sönmez, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and the Karnataka delegation at WEF Davos soon after the “impromptu signing” of the pact.

Karnataka has signed an “impromptu pact” with the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland to start a “Centre for Internet of Ethical Things” in Bengaluru. According to officials, the new signing is expected to provide a competitive and congenial level-playing field for investors and industrialists in Karnataka.

“The idea for this centre was impromptu and proposed by Murat Sönmez, the Managing Director of the WEF, when he present to witness the inauguration of the ‘Karnataka Pavilion’ by Chief Minister B S Yedyiurappa,” a statement from the Karnataka CMO said.

Sönmez, during his interaction with a Karnataka delegation, had said that most investors are worried about ethical practices in businesses as governments have failed to realise the need for such a centre. He suggested the Karnataka government set one up “immediately” if it is serious on inviting investments.

An official from the CMO said the WEF MD was surprised at the CM’s instant willingness. “Observing Yediyurappa’s interest, Sönmez persuaded the CM to sign an informal MoU on a plain piece of paper which will be authenticated in the coming days,” an official said. He added that the centre would keep a check on the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Yediyurappa later announced the same plan, promising his government’s support to investors in ensuring ease of doing business. “We look forward to engaging in deep conversations on various development agendas. We are keen to partner on certain strategic research that can help Karnataka in becoming a major player on the global scale,” the CM said.

“With Karnataka emerging as one among the leading industrial states in India, we can ensure industry growth on a larger scale,” he added.

WEF MD Murat Sönmez signing the informal MoU just before the inauguration of ‘Karnataka Pavilion’ at the WEF annual meet venue in Davos WEF MD Murat Sönmez signing the informal MoU just before the inauguration of ‘Karnataka Pavilion’ at the WEF annual meet venue in Davos

The Karnataka delegation at the Davos WEF annual meet included Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Ramana Reddy, Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and Secretary to CM Dr Selvakumar, among others.

Shettar said that proposals were sent to about 200 of the top global companies that are participating in the WEF for meeting with the Chief Minister, of which 40 confirmed. “Meetings will be scheduled with companies including Lulu Group International, Dassault Systèmes, HP, GE, Adani Group, SAP and Lockheed Martin, among others to invite them to invest in Karnataka,” he had said before leaving for Davos from Bengaluru.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd