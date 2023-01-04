‘I am a loyal dog’, says Karnataka CM after Siddaramaiah’s calls him ‘puppy’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday called himself a “loyal dog” working in the service of the public after former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah compared Bommai to a quivering “puppy” when he is in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siddaramaiah’s comparison of Bommai to a puppy also triggered a war of words between the senior Congress leader and supporters of Bommai in the BJP government in Karnataka Wednesday.

Speaking at a public rally in the Hagaribommanahalli region of the Ballari district of Karnataka Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said Bommai is a puppy before the PM, triggering peals of laughter from his audience. “Basavaraj Bommai you behave like a puppy when you are before Narendra Modi. You quiver,” Siddaramaiah said.

Replying to him, Bommai, during a visit to Ballari, said, “I am a loyal dog working in the service of the people of Karnataka. I am in favour of development and will not allow anyone to escape if they come to rob the state. I don’t care what others have to say.”

“The dog is a very loyal animal. It is loyal to its owner and its caretaker but it will stop robbers. I am a loyal dog but I will not go overboard just because I have power and authority,” Bommai added.

A few of his cabinet colleagues also spoke in his defence and suggested that Siddaramaiah behaves like a mouse when he visits Sonia Gandhi. “Congressmen behave like slaves before Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. They wait for days for appointments. I would also like to ask you about what you have become before D K Shivakumar,” state revenue minister R Ashok said in a poser to Siddaramaiah.

“Is it part of your culture to equate a CM to a dog? Even I can say that you are a rat, a cat or a cockroach in the home of Sonia Gandhi. The words uttered are a revelation of your culture,” said state transport minister B Sreeramulu.

At a public meeting Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, “I have not spoken lightly (of Bommai). I said he is like a puppy before Narendra Modi. We talk like this in the villages. I said this because Basavaraj Bommai keeps questioning our guts and courage.” Meanwhile, BJP leaders sought an apology.