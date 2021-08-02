Karnataka: Siddaramaiah seeks early formation of Cabinet; Bommai to meet Nadda today

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government in the state should get their act together and form the cabinet soon.

“The cabinet has not been formed as yet and it should happen soon,” Siddaramaiah who is also the leader of the opposition in Karnataka said. He said that an earlier delay in allowing former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in forming his cabinet for nearly two months had affected the functioning of the government. “No MLA is going to their constituencies, they are sitting in Bengaluru and fighting for the chair,” Siddaramaiah added.



Siddaramaiah, who was in Hubballi on Sunday, said that only the chief minister cannot handle both the Covid crisis and flood-related issues single-handedly. Hence cabinet should be formed soon.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s office, newly-appointed Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has reached New Delhi and is scheduled to meet BJP president JP Nadda on Monday evening.

Responding to the question about cabinet expansion by reporters on Sunday, the Chief Minister had said, “I expect it by Monday, ” adding that the cabinet expansion won’t take a week and the direction from the BJP high command in this connection will likely be taken today.

On July 28, Bommai had taken oath as the Chief Minister following the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa who resigned on July 26. He is the lone cabinet member of his government as of now.