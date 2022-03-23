Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says BJP lawmakers asking theatres to screen ‘The Kashmir Files’ instead of Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘James’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that BJP leaders were asking theatres to drop late Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Kannada movie James for the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP Karnataka lawmakers and activists are putting pressure on theatres to stop the screening of late Puneeth Raj Kumar’s last film ‘James’ for ‘Kashmiri Files’”

Siddaramaiah said that he had met James director Chethan and producer Kishore Pathikonda who told him that they had booked theatres for the movie screening months ago and paid advance too. “Chief Minister Bommai must intervene and allow screening of Kannada movie James or they would protest against it,” Siddaramaiah said.

The former CM also urged the government to declare the movie tax-free just like it had done for The Kashmir Files.

According to the producer of the movie, James, which was released on 17 March, was being screened across the state but now the theatres are being asked to cut down the number of screenings. Kishore said, “All theatres are seeing houseful and I do not know why theatre owners are asking me to cut down screenings.”

On Wednesday, Puneeth Rajkumar fans staged a protest outside theatres.

Chethan said despite the massive success of the movie, fans have informed him that the Puneeth-starrer is not being screened across theatres. “I request theatre owners, distributors and others to allow screening of James movie,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “Many of the BJP ministers and MLAs are forcing theatre owners to take down James and the theatre owners expressed their pain with me. The government is forcing people to watch Kashmir Files at the cost of Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie. We condemn it. BJP is using Kashmir Files as a propaganda tool.”

Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar, son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, died in October last year due to a heart attack. Puneeth was honoured with honorary doctorate (posthumously) by University of Mysore on Tuesday for his contribution for Kannada movie industry and social service.