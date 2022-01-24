Karnataka: Siddaramaiah attacks JD(S) on Twitter, HDK lashes out saying Oppn leader is afraid of party

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy got into an acrimonious war of words on Twitter over the weekend with the Congress leader alleging that the JD(S) lacked an ideology and the latter pointing out that the constant barrage of criticism only revealed that Siddaramaiah was afraid of the regional party’s strength.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Congress leader for questioning the ideological stance of his party after the Congress veteran slammed the JD(S) on Friday saying it adhered to no ideology. “The party has no ideology. They will one day be with BJP and swing the other way later,” he alleged while referring to JD(S) as BJP’s B-team. Siddaramaiah also asked the people of Tumakuru to oust the party from the district.

” ಸ್ವಯಂ ಘೋಷಿತ ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಪಂಡಿತ ” ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ನಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷ & ನಮ್ಮ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಲಘುವಾಗಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ನಾನು ಉತ್ತರ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಮಾತು ಆಡಿದ ಮೇಲೆ ಅದನ್ನು ದಕ್ಕಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಯೋಗ್ಯತೆಯೂ ಇರಬೇಕಲ್ಲವೇ? ಆ ಯೋಗ್ಯತೆ ಅವರಿಗಿಲ್ಲ. 1/9 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) January 23, 2022

In response, Kumaraswamy said it was just a matter of time before Siddaramaiah was ousted from his Assembly constituency of Badami. “Is Tumakuru your father’s property? Forget ousting JD(S) from Tumakuru, the people of Chamundeshwari have sent you packing and the next will be Badami,” Kumaraswamy said.

He went on to say, “What kind of politics is it to ask people to chase away one party from a district in a democracy? He says that he won’t talk about Kumaraswamy. But every time he speaks, he talks about me. Is it a lie that he relentlessly attacks JD(S)? The entire state has heard his remarks.”

“Siddaramaiah’s criticism against the JD(S) clearly shows that he is afraid of the regional party,” Kumaraswamy pointed out in a tweet on Sunday.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, requested Siddaramaiah to restrain himself and, instead, allow the Vokkaliga leaders in the grand old party to respond to provocative statements from the JD(S) leader as Kumaraswamy belongs to the Vokkaliga community.

“Siddaramaiah has been advised against reacting to provocative statements from Kumaraswamy. “It’s better for Vokkaliga leaders in the party to react. We have asked Siddaramaiah not to react. It is the responsibility of other leaders to react,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Lakshmana said on Sunday.