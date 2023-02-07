Siddaramaiah: ‘I’m anti-Hindutva… it encourages murder, violence, discrimination’

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Monday that he was not anti-Hindu but anti-Hindutva, as the latter encouraged “murder, violence and discrimination”.

“Hindutva and Hindu Dharma are different. I’m always projected as anti-Hindu and anti-Hindu Dharma. I’m not anti-Hindu Dharma. I’m also a Hindu, but I’m anti-Manuvada and Hindutva,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Does any religion encourage murder or violence? But Manuvada and Hindutva encourage murder, violence and discrimination. That’s the difference between Hindu Dharma and Hindutva,” he added while addressing a gathering in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi during a book launch.

Weeks ago, on January 8, Siddaramaiah had said he is a Hindu opposed to Hindutva. He had also said he never opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but was against using it for political gains. Siddaramaiah claimed he had constructed many Ram temples in the rural areas of Karnataka.

“Were we ever opposed to the Ram temple? Our objection is only using the temple for political gain. It should not be used against people of other faiths. The BJP is using it for political gains,” he had said in answer to a question.