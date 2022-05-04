scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah hits out at govt, demands judicial probe into PSI exam scam

Attacking the government, Siddaramaiah alleged that the conspiracy had taken place much before the examination

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
May 4, 2022 5:45:37 pm
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File)

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged Wednesday that the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state was worth Rs 300 crore and demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting high court judge.

“Though the government admitted there was malpractice, the recruitment wing additional general of police Amrit Paul and Dy SP Shantha Kumar have been transferred after the scam was exposed. I am asking the government why they have not suspended or registered a FIR against these officers,” Siddaramaiah asked in a press meet held on Wednesday.

On October 3, 2021, 54,000 candidates appeared for an examination for 545 PSI posts, conducted across 92 centres in seven cities in Karnataka. The Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police has now found evidence of large-scale cheating in the exam.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Best of Explained
Click here for more

Attacking the government, Siddaramaiah alleged that the conspiracy had taken place much before the examination and the home minister had shared false information stating that there were no irregularities in the examination during the assembly session.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Your EMIs are set to go up; why has RBI suddenly raised the Re...Premium
Explained: Your EMIs are set to go up; why has RBI suddenly raised the Re...
Explained: How, after being on sale for 6 years, Pawan Hans is finally on...Premium
Explained: How, after being on sale for 6 years, Pawan Hans is finally on...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
More Premium Stories >>

Alleging that Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s involvement in the PSI exam scam was evident, Siddaramaiah claimed the minister’s relatives Darshan Gowda and Nagesh Gowda had secured 5th and 10th rank respectively and were let off after a probe, though others were arrested.

More from Bangalore

“The scam is not limited to just this department. More scams are coming to light every day. Reports have emerged about the scam in the appointments of assistant professors by the higher education department. Karnatak University Registrar (Evaluation) H Nagraj and (his student) R Sowmya have been arrested with respect to the case. What is the role of the higher education minister? He should also be dismissed from the cabinet,” Siddaramaiah said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement