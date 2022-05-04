Karnataka: Siddaramaiah hits out at govt, demands judicial probe into PSI exam scam

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged Wednesday that the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state was worth Rs 300 crore and demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting high court judge.

“Though the government admitted there was malpractice, the recruitment wing additional general of police Amrit Paul and Dy SP Shantha Kumar have been transferred after the scam was exposed. I am asking the government why they have not suspended or registered a FIR against these officers,” Siddaramaiah asked in a press meet held on Wednesday.

On October 3, 2021, 54,000 candidates appeared for an examination for 545 PSI posts, conducted across 92 centres in seven cities in Karnataka. The Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police has now found evidence of large-scale cheating in the exam.

Attacking the government, Siddaramaiah alleged that the conspiracy had taken place much before the examination and the home minister had shared false information stating that there were no irregularities in the examination during the assembly session.

Alleging that Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan’s involvement in the PSI exam scam was evident, Siddaramaiah claimed the minister’s relatives Darshan Gowda and Nagesh Gowda had secured 5th and 10th rank respectively and were let off after a probe, though others were arrested.

“The scam is not limited to just this department. More scams are coming to light every day. Reports have emerged about the scam in the appointments of assistant professors by the higher education department. Karnatak University Registrar (Evaluation) H Nagraj and (his student) R Sowmya have been arrested with respect to the case. What is the role of the higher education minister? He should also be dismissed from the cabinet,” Siddaramaiah said.