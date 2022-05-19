scorecardresearch
Karnataka SI recruitment scam: Toppers allege frame-up, HC issues notice to govt

Rachana and Jagruth argue that the FIR against them was registered without any prima facie evidence and out of vengeance after they participated in protests demanding the government not cancel the exam results.

Written by Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 19, 2022 9:24:51 pm
Bengaluru news, Karnataka Bengaluru News latest updates,The court has scheduled the case for hearing on May 25. (File)

The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government and DySP Narasimha Murthy, a complainant in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, on Thursday.

The notice came after Rachana Hanmant and Jagruth S, two toppers in the exams who were named in the second FIR registered in Bengaluru in the case, moved the court.

The petitioners argued that the FIR against them was registered without any prima facie evidence and out of vengeance after they participated in protests. Rachana and Jagruth demanded the state government not cancel the results but take action against those who had indulged in malpractices.

The court has scheduled the case for hearing on May 25.

In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared for the examination held to recruit 545 sub-inspectors. The police’s Criminal Investigation Department, which started investigating the case after allegations of malpractices were raised, has arrested more than 50 persons including government officials, agents and aspirants who made it to the list.

In other developments in the case, the police arrested a former director of a coaching academy on Wednesday in Bagalkot. Srikanth Dundappa Chouri, who ran Inspire India, allegedly took money from aspirants after promising them jobs.

And the police recovered Rs 2 crore from former recruitment wing DySP Shanthakumar’s associate and head constable Sridhar. “When Sridhar was arrested, we managed to get only Rs 6 lakh from his house. But later, when his friend was questioned, it was revealed that Sridhar had asked his friend to store the money,” a police official said, without revealing the friend’s name.

