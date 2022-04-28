scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Karnataka SI exam scam: ADGP shifted

The scam came to light in Kalaburagi district after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in one of the papers.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
April 28, 2022 2:57:44 am
Paul has been transferred as the ADGP (Internal Security Division). R Hithendra, who is in charge of Crimes and Technical Services in Bengaluru, will concurrently oversee recruitment in the police, a government order said.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday transferred ADGP Amrit Paul, who was in-charge of state police’s recruitment cell, days after irregularities came to the fore in the recruitment of sub-inspectors.

Paul has been transferred as the ADGP (Internal Security Division). R Hithendra, who is in charge of Crimes and Technical Services in Bengaluru, will concurrently oversee recruitment in the police, a government order said.

Investigations revealed that 22 of 107 candidates selected through a written and objective exam on October 3, 2021, from the Kalyana Karnataka region took the exam at a particular centre.

