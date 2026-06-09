Karnataka to issue smart cards for women under Shakti free bus ride scheme

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said the smart card will serve as an ID card for the women commuters accessing the free bus ride facility (Express/ File photo)

The Karnataka Government is planning to issue smart cards to women as part of the ‘Shakti scheme’ to access free rides on government-run buses across the state.

The smart card will serve as an ID card for the women commuters accessing the free bus ride facility, said newly inducted Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Monday.

Suresh also said that the prepaid rechargeable smart cards would be extended to men as well.

The minister said that women can purchase the cards at a minimal price, but they do not need to recharge them, while men will have to recharge the cards, similar to Namma Metro smart cards.