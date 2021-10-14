scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Karnataka: 47-year-old govt employee arrested for sexually harassing colleague

A case under IPC sections 354(a), 354, and 506 has been booked against the accused

October 14, 2021 7:11:54 pm
Mangaluru city police Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old government employee for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old colleague working on contract.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The accused was arrested on Wednesday around 10 pm. A case under IPC sections 354(a), 354, and 506 has been booked against him.”

The arrest came on a police complaint lodged by the victim. “According to the complainant, the accused allegedly harassed and pressured her to send her nude photos on WhatsApp. The woman maintained a distance from. But he recently molested her and she quit the job before filing a police complaint,” said a police officer.

