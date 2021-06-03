Karnataka sex-for-job scandal: SIT opposes anticipatory bail plea of men accused of honey-trapping former minister

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had filed a police complaint in Bengaluru against unnamed persons for alleged extortion and blackmail using the video clip. (File Photo)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police, which is probing an alleged sex CD and rape scandal involving former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, opposed the anticipatory bail plea filed by two former television journalists being probed by the SIT over allegedly honey-trapping the MLA.

N Shravan Kumar, the former video editor at a local channel, and Naresh Gowda, a former journalist at a local channel, had filed the anticipatory bail plea two weeks ago before the local court. The two have been missing since March when the video clip had gone viral.

The SIT, in its objection to the bail plea that it filed before the court on Wednesday, said the two journalists are being investigated for allegedly honey-trapping the BJP MLA along with a young woman.

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi had filed a police complaint in Bengaluru against unnamed persons for alleged extortion and blackmail using the video clip, shortly after he was forced to quit as a minister in the state government.

He had said that a “political conspiracy” was hatched to defame him through the clip.

The young woman, who is purported to be in the video clip, has also filed a complaint saying she was sexually exploited by the former minister on the pretext of giving her a government job. The SIT is investigating both the complaints which have been pending for the last three months.

The SIT, in its objections, said that investigation had revealed that the two petitioners were part of an organized attempt at trapping the former minister.

Earlier, on May 31, the SIT had informed the Karnataka High Court, which is monitoring the probe in the cases linked to the CD episode on account of two PILs, that the two accused in the extortion case were untraceable. The High Court had told the SIT that “all efforts to trace the accused should be made at the earliest”.