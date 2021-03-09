Karnataka sex CD scandal: Ramesh Jarkiholi calls video ‘political conspiracy’, knew about it 4 months ago

Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation to Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, a day after a video CD allegedly involving him and a young unidentified woman was played by local television channels. (Twitter: @RameshJarkiholi)

Days after the alleged sex scandal came to light, former Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi alleged that the video is a part of a “political conspiracy” against him.

In a press conference at his residence this morning, Jarkiholi said “The video and CD are fake and it is a conspiracy against me. I am innocent,” he said with tears rolling down his eyes. “I knew about the CD four months ago and it was discussed a couple of times with my brother(Balachandra Jarkiholi) that I have done nothing wrong,” he added.

“The person in the video is not me. I was informed by the high command that such allegations might be leveled against me and advised to take legal help. Even then I said I will fight the allegations,” Jarkiholi added.

Jarkiholi alleged that Rs 20 crore was spent to create the controversy and that the conspiracy took place in two locations – Yeshwantpur and Hulimavu in Bengaluru. “I have information that the girl involved in the CD has given Rs 5 crore and two flats in foreign countries. The deal to conspire against me was conducted in the flat near Orion mall in Yeshwanthpur. This is to tarnish my image and political career,” he said. He also thanked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and also former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for their support.

Jarkiholi resigned on March 3 after video clips allegedly featuring him and a woman were aired on TV channels and social media. Soon after, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had approached the Bengaluru police commissioner with a complaint and copies of the recordings, saying Jarkiholi coerced the woman seen in the videos into intimacy by promising her a government job.

However, on Sunday, Kallahalli approached Cubbon Park police with a signed letter requesting withdrawal of the complaint filed against Jarkiholi on March 2. In his letter, Kallahalli has said he would like to withdraw the complaint as no FIR had been taken up and the woman has been portrayed as being involved in entrapping the minister.