Karnataka Police recruitment scam: Dy SP, Inspector, 5 constables held

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and an Inspector were among the seven cops — five others being Constables who appeared as in-service candidates — arrested on Thursday for their alleged role in the malpractices during the October 2021 examination for recruiting 545 Sub-Inspectors.

Lingasur Dy SP Mallikarjun Sali and Inspector Anand Mestri were allegedly in contact with Rudragowda Patil, brother of Afzalpur block Congress president Mahanthesh D Patil, already arrested in connection with the scam. The police officers were allegedly involved in forging the answer sheets.

Five in-service candidates have been identified as Gajendra B, Mamathesh Gowda, Hayyali Desai, Somanath Mallikarjunaiah Hiremath and Yashwanth Gowda H. Police said Mamathesh, posted with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru in the past, was suspended after the police found his involvement in red sanders smuggling. Another accused, Hayyali Desai, had been posted as Afzalpur Congress MLA M Y Patil’s gunman.

A police officer said after the scam came to light, a few police constables were not reporting at work and there is no information about their whereabouts. For the in-service category, one has to complete five years of service in the Police Department but many wrote the exam even as they didn’t fulfil the criteria. “We cannot disclose the number of police officials who appeared in the examination as the investigation is underway,” said a police officer.

A number of police officers are under scanner for their alleged role in facilitating malpractices in the examination. On Wednesday, the department suspended Kalaburagi Dy SP (finger prints) R R Hosamani and an inspector posted at the women’s police station in the city. The two police officers were in-charge of Jnana Jyothi English Medium School that was one of the 92 examination centres for the exam. The school’s owner-principal has already been arrested after large-scale malpractices were detected there.

The allegation is that the police officers mentioned above did not report malpractices at the centres they were in charge of. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of police recruitment wing Amrit Paul and Dy SP Shantha Kumar were transferred after the scam was unearthed.