Karnataka: Seven killed in road accident as vehicle falls off bridge

Seven people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled off a bridge in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Belagavi-Gokak road. The deceased have been identified as Adiveppa Chilambavi (27), Basavaraj Dalavi (30), Basavaraj Hanumannavara (51), Akasha Gasti (22), Fakirappa Harijana (55), Mallappa Dasanasetty (30), and Basavaraja Sanadi (35). All of them worked as labourers and were heading to their workplace in a Trax Cruiser.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.20am when the labourers were heading from Akkatangiyara Halla village to Belagavi town. Preliminary probe revealed that the driver lost control when trying to overtake another vehicle, and rammed onto a bridge. The vehicle then fell off the bridge. Seven people died on the spot, while four have been hospitalised.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Belagavi on a visit, announced Rs 5 lakh each compensation to the families of the deceased.

Speaking to mediapersons in Belagavi, Bommai said, “It is most tragic that seven people have lost their lives in the road accident near Belagavi. Many are seriously injured. Arrangements have been made for free treatment of the injured. It has been decided to distribute Rs5 lakh as solatium for the families of those who were killed and another Rs 2 lakh each from the Deputy Commissioner of the district.”

In addition, the labour department will pay Rs 5 lakh solatium to the families of five workers, Bommai said.