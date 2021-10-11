scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

Karnataka: Seven cops suspended for selling marijuana

According to sources, the accused police personnel had received information pertaining to marijuana supply on September 30.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
October 11, 2021 4:26:54 pm
Of the seven suspended cops, five are attached with the APMC police station. (File photo)

Seven police personnel in Karnataka have been suspended for allegedly selling marijuana.

The suspension order was issued by Hubballi City Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, after he received a report in this regard from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K Ramarajan. Of the seven suspended cops, five are attached with the APMC police station. They are inspector Vishwanath Chougale, ASI Kariyappa Goudar, head constables Vikram Patil, Nagaraj and Shivakumar.

The remaining two cops – constable Dilshad and head constable Honnappanavar – are posted at the Gokul Road police station.

Click here for more

According to sources, the accused police personnel had received information pertaining to marijuana supply on September 30, after which they nabbed two persons and seized 1kg marijuana. But the cops reportedly took bribes and let off the smugglers. The accused police personnel later sold the marijuana seized from the criminals. The matter came to light after local media highlighted the issue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement