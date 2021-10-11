Karnataka: Seven cops suspended for selling marijuana

Seven police personnel in Karnataka have been suspended for allegedly selling marijuana.

The suspension order was issued by Hubballi City Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, after he received a report in this regard from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K Ramarajan. Of the seven suspended cops, five are attached with the APMC police station. They are inspector Vishwanath Chougale, ASI Kariyappa Goudar, head constables Vikram Patil, Nagaraj and Shivakumar.

The remaining two cops – constable Dilshad and head constable Honnappanavar – are posted at the Gokul Road police station.

According to sources, the accused police personnel had received information pertaining to marijuana supply on September 30, after which they nabbed two persons and seized 1kg marijuana. But the cops reportedly took bribes and let off the smugglers. The accused police personnel later sold the marijuana seized from the criminals. The matter came to light after local media highlighted the issue.